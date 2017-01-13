World Tech Update
Nintendo Switch is a home console for the road
Nintendo Switch is a home console for the road

Nintendo's Switch console can be hooked up to a TV, played as a handheld device, or used without even looking at a screen.

Track 1: The Nintendo Switch is a mix of Nintendo’s previous consoles.

Track 2: The Nintendo Switch comes five years after the company’s release of the underwhelming Wii U. The console was first teased in a video this past October, but more in-depth details were revealed Friday morning in Tokyo.

Track 3: The Switch can be hooked up to a TV using an HDMI cable or played like a handheld device. For handheld mode, users pull a tablet out of the central dock and attach the two removable Joy-Con controller pieces. Nintendo promises a battery life anywhere from 2 and a half to six and a half hours based on gameplay.

Track 4: The tablet also comes with a stand so that users can play the Switch on a tabletop, and the two Joy-Con pieces can act as separate controllers for multiplayer mode.

Track 5: Like Wii controllers, the Joy-Con controllers can sense motion, thus allowing for the last form of play which Nintendo calls 1-2-Switch. This collection of mini games is meant to be played without looking at a screen. Players instead look at each other while performing certain motions with the Joy-Con controllers.

Track 6: Along with the console, Nintendo will launch an online service for multiplayer games, though users will need to pay for the features following an initial trial period.

Track 7: As for games, the Switch will feature Nintendo favorites such as Mario and Zelda among other third-party titles such as Bethesda’s Skyrim and EA Sports’ FIFA.

Track 8: The Nintendo Switch will be available in the US, Canada, Japan, and major European countries on March 3rd for $299.
