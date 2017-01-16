World Tech Update
Intel wants to bring IoT technology to retail
Intel wants to bring IoT technology to retail

IDG News Service | Jan 16, 2017

Intel says it plans to invest more than $100 million in the retail industry over the next five years.

Intel wants to put its IoT tech to use in retail

to make shopping efficient and customizable for both consumers and companies

Intel showed off some of its tech at the National Retail Federation show in New York

Like the Shima Seiki, which makes knitting as easy as printing

Using a computer, consumers can customize a garment and have it knit right on the spot

True Fit allows retailers to give customers personalized ratings and size recommendations

Like getting a 3D foot scan to find your shoe size

Meanwhile, RFID sensors combined with data analytics can keep staff informed on inventory, stocking, and consumer traffic

And let’s not forget VR, which would let merchants try out new store layouts without moving a single stand

Intel says it will invest $100 million in retail technology development
