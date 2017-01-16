Intel wants to bring IoT technology to retail

Intel wants to put its IoT tech to use in retail
to make shopping efficient and customizable for both consumers and companies
Intel showed off some of its tech at the National Retail Federation show in New York
Like the Shima Seiki, which makes knitting as easy as printing
Using a computer, consumers can customize a garment and have it knit right on the spot
True Fit allows retailers to give customers personalized ratings and size recommendations
Like getting a 3D foot scan to find your shoe size
Meanwhile, RFID sensors combined with data analytics can keep staff informed on inventory, stocking, and consumer traffic
And let’s not forget VR, which would let merchants try out new store layouts without moving a single stand
Intel says it will invest $100 million in retail technology development