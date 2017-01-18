Breakout Startupsr
6 startups from CES to watch in 2017
6 startups from CES to watch in 2017

Computerworld | Jan 18, 2017

6 innovative new companies showed off their products in the Eureka Park section of CES 2017.

6 CES startups to watch in 2017
 
BotFactory
Squink
Prints and assembles prototype circuit boards
Price: $4,000
 
Hololamp
Portable device projects 3D images anywhere
No glasses needed
 
Aipoly
Enables visually-impaired users to identify objects
Free iPhone app
 
Checked In
Choose the doctor’s office or restaurant with the shortest wait.
Check in, leave, and be notified when it's your turn.
 
Shortcut Labs
Flic
Programmable smart button controls music, calls for pizza, finds phones
Price: $34
 
MyManu Clik
Wireless earbuds translate languages in real time
Price: $199 preorder for May 2017
 
