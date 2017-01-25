Mingis on Tech: 'Alexa, what's in the news?'

Mingis on Tech: Alexa now delivers Computerworld's tech news
Alexa, Amazon's popular voice-activated digital assistant, isn't just a fun toy; it's adding new "skills" rather quickly, even in the workplace.
Among those skills is the ability to deliver Computerworld's top tech news in its Flash Briefings -- thanks to some serious coding by Sharon Machlis, executive editor for data analytics and online.
A Flash Briefing is a customized news audio report; you pick and choose the news sources and Alexa does the rest. Machlis also describes how to set up Alexa skills yourself and how to customize Alexa flash briefings.