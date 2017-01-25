Hardware & Accessories
PCWorld | Video
Mingis on Tech: 'Alexa, what's in the news?'
More for you to like:
Mingis on Tech: Hot tech skills 2017 Mingis on Tech: Hot tech skills...
Getting a bead on tech trends for 2017 Getting a bead on tech trends for...
Mingis on Tech: The MacBook Pro show-and-tell Mingis on Tech: The MacBook Pro...
Mingis on Tech: From superfast SSDs to Bluetooth locks and solar shingles Mingis on Tech: From superfast...
Mingis on Tech (Apple edition): To iPhone 7 or not? Mingis on Tech (Apple edition): To...
Mingis on Tech: Roller coasters with a virtual reality twist Mingis on Tech: Roller coasters...
You Might Like
Mingis on Tech: Hot tech skills 2017
Next Video

Mingis on Tech: 'Alexa, what's in the news?'

Computerworld | Jan 25, 2017

Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant Alexa is learning new skills right and left, and can now deliver the latest tech news from Computerworld.

Similar
View the transcript
Mingis on Tech: Alexa now delivers Computerworld's tech news

Alexa, Amazon's popular voice-activated digital assistant, isn't just a fun toy; it's adding new "skills" rather quickly, even in the workplace.

Among those skills is the ability to deliver Computerworld's top tech news in its Flash Briefings -- thanks to some serious coding by Sharon Machlis, executive editor for data analytics and online.

A Flash Briefing is a customized news audio report; you pick and choose the news sources and Alexa does the rest. Machlis also describes how to set up Alexa skills yourself and how to customize Alexa flash briefings.
Hide transcript
More Hardware & Accessories
Now Playing
Mingis on Tech: 'Alexa, what's in the news?' (11:21)
How NOT to lose your Apple AirPods (1:38)
Autonomous cars go beyond just self-driving (1:56)
Video review: Apple's new AirPods (1:52)
A deeper look at Microsoft's Surface Book i7 with Performance Base (1:52)
AMD ryzen pcs
AMD drops huge news on Ryzen overclocking and core counts at CES 2017 (1:55)
HP Spectre x360 review: A sequel that outdoes the original (1:34)
Apple AirPods review: Nope, they don't fall out (1:51)
Lenovo Yoga Book Review: Innovative touch capabilities trapped in an otherwise basic computer
Oculus Touch VR controller unboxing
Heavyweight battle: Surface Book vs Macbook Pro
4 great gifts for mobile professionals
Popular
Cloud
How to use pinned tabs to keep your browser organized (1:06)
Software
Quick tips for OS X's Spotlight (3:03)
How to change the default font in Microsoft Word
Mobile
Change the voice your Android phone uses for navigation (1:07)
IT Insights
Tech Tip: Disabling Gmail's inbox sorting (0:52)
Tech Tip: Getting a password manager (1:27)
Social
How to quit Facebook (1:43)
Cloud
How to selectively delete browsing history
Tech Tip: Share real-time location with Glympse (1:07)
Social
TechTip: Hiding updates, photos from your Facebook profile (1:12)
How-To's & Tips
How to repair Windows 10's Master Boot Record (2:05)
Security
A low-tech way to avoid NSA spying (1:16)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top