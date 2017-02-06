Smart Cities
Smart Cities: Montreal
Smart Cities: Montreal
Smart Cities: Montreal

Computerworld | Feb 6, 2017

Montreal's smart city strategy is built on strong partnerships with its vibrant community of startups. Computerworld braved a blustery winter storm to see what this Quebecois city has to offer.

The Quebecois city of Montreal has long been known as a hotbed of creativity -- home of Cirque du Soleil and a hub for companies in the online gaming and special effects industries, not to mention its place as a financial and trade capital.
And now that commitment to creativity is spurring the city to explore a range of unique new smartphone apps and other startup-generated initiatives that leverage sensors, data collection and analysis, and machine learning to deal with snow removal, ever-increasing traffic and other municipal challenges.
One Innocite MTL startup Key2Access, http://key2access.com is testing an app to make it safer for disabled people as they cross the street.  Another of the startups, Infra.AI, http://infra.ai
intends to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan high resolution images of the city’s streets and buildings to find sagging bridge spans, dying street trees or potholes over a foot in size.
