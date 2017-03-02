Hardware & Accessories
PCWorld | Video
Watch as we drop, shake and soak three ruggedized tablets
More for you to like:
Unboxing the da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix printer Unboxing the da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix... (13:06)
Flash review: Ultimaker 3 3D printer Flash review: Ultimaker 3 3D... (0:31)
Smart Cities: Montreal Smart Cities: Montreal (14:56)
A deeper look at Microsoft's Surface Book i7 with Performance Base A deeper look at Microsoft's... (1:52)
10 tablets for under $500 10 tablets for under $500
Add-ons elevate new Moto Z phones Add-ons elevate new Moto Z phones
You Might Like
Smart Cities: Montreal
Next Video

Watch as we drop, shake and soak three ruggedized tablets

Computerworld | Mar 2, 2017

We gave the Getac F110, Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1 and Xplore Xslate R12 rugged tablets a run for their money. Which came out on top?

Similar
View the transcript
Anyone who depends on their tablet throughout the workday knows that disaster can strike at any moment. These three ruggedized Windows tablets can help you avoid catastrophe.

While ruggedized tablets cost more than their more fragile peers, they mean fewer repairs, replacements and downtime. We tested three ruggedized Windows tablets to see how well they held up.

First, we dropped each tablet from 29 inches up, to simulate being pushed off a desk onto a hard floor.

We then dropped the tablets from 5 feet up onto a carpeted floor, to simulate what would happen if, say, it fell while you were walking or running.

We then sprayed each with water using a pressurized sprayer, to simulate being caught in a rain storm.
Finally, to see how the tablets handle vibration and dirt, we put each in a shake table, covered it with sand, and shook it for five minutes.

The Getac F110 survived all the tests without a scratch; however, its exhaust vent filled with sand, which could cause the system to overheat if not cleaned out.

The Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1 got through all the tests without any damage. But in one of the drops from five feet up, the stylus popped out of its holder. Luckily, it comes with a coiled tether.

The Xplore Xslate R12 came through all the tests with flying colors. Nothing broke, there was no visible damage, and it worked perfectly afterwards.

All three tablets weathered our storms without suffering any damage, and all are worth looking at. However, for everyday use, I'd recommend the Xplore Xslate R12 -- it's not only durable, but thinner, lighter and more attractive than the other ruggedized tablets.
Hide transcript
More Hardware & Accessories
Now Playing
Watch as we drop, shake and soak three ruggedized tablets (1:42)
Take a walk through Intel's smart city concept at MWC 2017 (1:15)
Mingis on Tech: Self-driving cars, wireless charging -- and Wi-Fi lightbulbs?
War of the Worlds Episode 5 Thumbnail
Ryzen pricing, Apple Park opening, Spectacles for the masses, and more! | War of the Worlds Ep 5 (28:11)
Razer Blade Pro review: This gaming laptop deftly balances power and portability (1:40)
Unboxing the da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix printer (13:06)
IOT Toothbrushes
Adding data to toothbrushes, MRI machines (0:46)
War of the Worlds Episode 4: Oculus Gloves, Android Wear 2.0, Samsung's new battery troubles, and more (26:36)
Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 impresses with it's 'all-screen' design and performance (2:02)
What I don't like about the iPad Pro (2:49)
War of the Worlds Episode 3: Revocable text messages, the Snap IPO, robot baristas, and more (22:43)
Mingis on Tech: Floating solar panels, a VR update -- and Tom Brady? (16:51)
Popular
Hardware & Accessories
Razer Blade Pro review: This gaming laptop deftly balances power and portability (1:40)
Gaming
Let's play Torment: Tides of Numenera (30:17)
Wearables
Three easy to use activity trackers (1:45)
Hardware & Accessories
Take a walk through Intel's smart city concept at MWC 2017 (1:15)
War of the Worlds Episode 5 Thumbnail
Hardware & Accessories
Ryzen pricing, Apple Park opening, Spectacles for the masses, and more! | War of the Worlds Ep 5 (28:11)
Hardware & Accessories
Unboxing the da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix printer (13:06)
Hardware & Accessories
Mingis on Tech: Self-driving cars, wireless charging -- and Wi-Fi lightbulbs?
Now Playing
Hardware & Accessories
Watch as we drop, shake and soak three ruggedized tablets (1:42)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top