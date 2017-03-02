You Might Like
Mar 2, 2017
Watch as we drop, shake and soak three ruggedized tablets
Computerworld | Mar 2, 2017
We gave the Getac F110, Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1 and Xplore Xslate R12 rugged tablets a run for their money. Which came out on top?
Anyone who depends on their tablet throughout the workday knows that disaster can strike at any moment. These three ruggedized Windows tablets can help you avoid catastrophe.
While ruggedized tablets cost more than their more fragile peers, they mean fewer repairs, replacements and downtime. We tested three ruggedized Windows tablets to see how well they held up.
First, we dropped each tablet from 29 inches up, to simulate being pushed off a desk onto a hard floor.
We then dropped the tablets from 5 feet up onto a carpeted floor, to simulate what would happen if, say, it fell while you were walking or running.
We then sprayed each with water using a pressurized sprayer, to simulate being caught in a rain storm.
Finally, to see how the tablets handle vibration and dirt, we put each in a shake table, covered it with sand, and shook it for five minutes.
The Getac F110 survived all the tests without a scratch; however, its exhaust vent filled with sand, which could cause the system to overheat if not cleaned out.
The Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1 got through all the tests without any damage. But in one of the drops from five feet up, the stylus popped out of its holder. Luckily, it comes with a coiled tether.
The Xplore Xslate R12 came through all the tests with flying colors. Nothing broke, there was no visible damage, and it worked perfectly afterwards.
All three tablets weathered our storms without suffering any damage, and all are worth looking at. However, for everyday use, I'd recommend the Xplore Xslate R12 -- it's not only durable, but thinner, lighter and more attractive than the other ruggedized tablets.
