UPS launches an autonomus drone from a delivery truck in Florida test...
UPS launches an autonomus drone from a delivery truck in Florida test

IDG News Service | Feb 21, 2017

In the future, UPS wants its drivers to team up with delivery drones to more efficiently distribute packages to rural areas.

This UPS driver has a hidden helper

A drone

It launches from the roof of a UPS truck and can autonomously deliver a package to a preset location

UPS tested the drone on Monday in Lithia, Florida

The driver just loads the parcel, presses a button, and it’s off

The drone can carry a 10-pound package and has a 30-minute flight time

Once it finishes the delivery, the drone will automatically return to the truck

Meanwhile, the driver can continue on her route to make another delivery

Making deliveries much more efficient, especially in rural areas

