UPS launches an autonomus drone from a delivery truck in Florida test...

This UPS driver has a hidden helper
A drone
It launches from the roof of a UPS truck and can autonomously deliver a package to a preset location
UPS tested the drone on Monday in Lithia, Florida
The driver just loads the parcel, presses a button, and it’s off
The drone can carry a 10-pound package and has a 30-minute flight time
Once it finishes the delivery, the drone will automatically return to the truck
Meanwhile, the driver can continue on her route to make another delivery
Making deliveries much more efficient, especially in rural areas