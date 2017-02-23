Unboxing the da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix printer

The da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix printer is the latest offering from XYZ, a company that has made a name for itself offering affordable 3D printers for people who want to get their feet wet with the new technology.
As reporter Lucas Mearian explains, the Mix, which is based on fused deposition modeling technology, uses two colors of filament to create objects.
Mearian likes XYZ's software, which works across its line of printers, and he likes that the Mix offers wireless capabilities, including the ability to print remotely from an iPhone or Android smartphone.