Smartphones
PCWorld | Video
Moto G5 First Look
More for you to like:
LG G6 Camera Close-Up LG G6 Camera Close-Up (3:47)
LG G6 First Look LG G6 First Look (3:33)
Rapid review: Hasselblad True Zoom Moto Mod Rapid review: Hasselblad True Zoom...
First look: Moto Z and Moto Z Force modular smartphones First look: Moto Z and Moto Z... (1:14)
First look at the HTC One M9 First look at the HTC One M9 (2:21)
The new Moto X review: Finally a flagship phone worthy of a Motorola comeback The new Moto X review: Finally a... (1:55)
You Might Like
LG G6 Camera Close-Up
Next Video

Moto G5 First Look

Greenbot | Feb 27, 2017

Motorola's budget G5 and G5 Plus offer plenty of bang for the buck.

Similar
More Smartphones
Now Playing
Moto G5 First Look (1:55)
LG G6 Camera Close-Up (3:47)
Review: Huawei's Mate 9 gives good value for the price (1:50)
Is the iPhone’s Theater Mode a good idea? (2:30)
The first fashion shoot with the iPhone 7 Plus Portrait mode (7:02)
Hands-on with the iPhone 7: Should you upgrade or hold off?
Rapid review: Hasselblad True Zoom Moto Mod
The perfect Pokemon Go phone: Let's build it ourselves (3:07)
3 ways the Xperia X Performance improves upon the Xperia X (2:07)
Hands-on with Bank of America's NFC-enabled ATMs (1:12)
5 reasons why the OnePlus 3 is your next Android phone (3:51)
First look: Moto Z and Moto Z Force modular smartphones (1:14)
Popular
Hardware & Accessories
Razer Blade Pro review: This gaming laptop deftly balances power and portability (1:40)
Hardware & Accessories
Samsung Galaxy Book 12 First Look (2:04)
Mobile
Lenovo Miix 320 First Look (1:16)
Hardware & Accessories
Lenovo Yoga 720 First Look (1:22)
Hardware & Accessories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 First Look (2:39)
Wearables
Three easy to use activity trackers (1:45)
Mobile
LG G6 First Look (3:33)
Hardware & Accessories
Unboxing the da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix printer (13:06)
Smartphones
LG G6 Camera Close-Up (3:47)
Now Playing
Smartphones
Moto G5 First Look (1:55)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top