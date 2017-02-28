Huawei's new smartwatch doesn't need a phone

Huawei’s newest smartwatch is here
and it will have you saying ‘look ma no phone!’
The high-end version includes 4G connectivity
Allowing users to take and make calls without their handsets
It comes in two flavors
the sportier Watch 2
and the more traditional Watch 2 Classic
Both are equipped with heart rate monitors, GPS, and NFC for Android Pay
But the metal bodied Watch 2 Classic will still require your phone for calls
The Watch 2 will launch in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, and China in March
and in the US, UK, Japan, and some other countries in April
Pricing will start at €329 (about $350)