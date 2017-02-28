World Tech Update
Huawei's new smartwatch doesn't need a phone
IDG News Service | Feb 28, 2017

The company's high-end Watch 2 model comes with 4G connectivity allowing users to leave their phone at home.

Huawei’s newest smartwatch is here

and it will have you saying ‘look ma no phone!’

The high-end version includes 4G connectivity

Allowing users to take and make calls without their handsets

It comes in two flavors

the sportier Watch 2

and the more traditional Watch 2 Classic

Both are equipped with heart rate monitors, GPS, and NFC for Android Pay

But the metal bodied Watch 2 Classic will still require your phone for calls

The Watch 2 will launch in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, and China in March

and in the US, UK, Japan, and some other countries in April

Pricing will start at €329 (about $350)
