IDG News Service
Mar 3, 2017
Nintendo Switch on sale
IDG News Service | Mar 3, 2017
Nintendo's all-in-one TV and portable gaming console goes on sale today for $299.
Similar
Nintendo Switch is officially on sale
It costs $299 and comes in two different colors
Switch can be hooked up to a TV, played like a handheld device, or propped up on a table
and the two motion-sensitive Joy-Con pieces can act as separate controllers for multiplayer mode
Also out today, one of Nintendo’s most beloved series: “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”
Nintendo is also releasing its 28 mini-game pack called “1-2 Switch”
The games are meant to be played without staring at a screen
and pits users against one another in competitions like gunslinging and boxing
Will you switch to Nintendo Switch?
It costs $299 and comes in two different colors
Switch can be hooked up to a TV, played like a handheld device, or propped up on a table
and the two motion-sensitive Joy-Con pieces can act as separate controllers for multiplayer mode
Also out today, one of Nintendo’s most beloved series: “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”
Nintendo is also releasing its 28 mini-game pack called “1-2 Switch”
The games are meant to be played without staring at a screen
and pits users against one another in competitions like gunslinging and boxing
Will you switch to Nintendo Switch?
Popular