World Tech Update
PCWorld | Video
Nintendo Switch on sale
More for you to like:
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Connected fridge snaps food pics Connected fridge snaps food pics (2:20)
Coming Next
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap
Next Video

Nintendo Switch on sale

IDG News Service | Mar 3, 2017

Nintendo's all-in-one TV and portable gaming console goes on sale today for $299.

Similar
View the transcript
Nintendo Switch is officially on sale

It costs $299 and comes in two different colors

Switch can be hooked up to a TV, played like a handheld device, or propped up on a table

and the two motion-sensitive Joy-Con pieces can act as separate controllers for multiplayer mode

Also out today, one of Nintendo’s most beloved series: “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”

Nintendo is also releasing its 28 mini-game pack called “1-2 Switch”

The games are meant to be played without staring at a screen

and pits users against one another in competitions like gunslinging and boxing

Will you switch to Nintendo Switch?
Hide transcript
More World Tech Update
Now Playing
World Tech Update
Nintendo Switch on sale (1:07)
World Tech Update
Robocar is the first AI race car (3:02)
World Tech Update
We stepped onto Ford's Carr-E prototype for a joyride (1:59)
World Tech Update
Huawei's new smartwatch doesn't need a phone (1:09)
World Tech Update
Sony's Xperia XZ Premium has a 4K screen, super slow-mo (1:52)
World Tech Update
Akyumen's Hawk smartphone packs a projector (1:58)
Truck
World Tech Update
UPS launches an autonomous drone from a delivery truck in Florida test (1:24)
World Tech Update
This robotic barista never needs a coffee break (1:55)
World Tech Update
Software allows all cars to coexist (1:30)
World Tech Update
Drop your bags, this personal bot will lug your groceries home for you (1:07)
World Tech Update
The world's largest solar farm can fit 60 Taj Mahals (1:16)
World Tech Update
This 3D printer works with molten metal (0:55)
Popular
Hardware & Accessories
Razer Blade Pro review: This gaming laptop deftly balances power and portability (1:40)
Gaming
Let's play Torment: Tides of Numenera (30:17)
Hardware & Accessories
Take a walk through Intel's smart city concept at MWC 2017 (1:15)
Apple watch
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with attractive knockoff Apple Watch bands for less than $20 (3:06)
Hardware & Accessories
Upgrading MacBook storage with TarDisk (2:09)
War of the Worlds Episode 5 Thumbnail
Hardware & Accessories
Ryzen pricing, Apple Park opening, Spectacles for the masses, and more! | War of the Worlds Ep 5 (28:11)
Hardware & Accessories
Watch as we drop, shake and soak three ruggedized tablets (1:42)
Hardware & Accessories
Mingis on Tech: Self-driving cars, wireless charging -- and Wi-Fi lightbulbs?
Security
Ransomware roundtable: Is this the new spam? (13:56)
Mobile
MWC 2017: Top phones get a new lease on life (4:22)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top