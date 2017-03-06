World Tech Update
PCWorld | Video
When life gives you a 3D printer, make a house
When life gives you a 3D printer, make a house

IDG News Service | Mar 6, 2017

Russia's first 3D-printed house was completed in 24 hours using a mobile 3D printer

This house was 3D printed

and it only took 24 hours

All of the walls were constructed on-site in Russia

using a mobile 3D printer and concrete mixture

Windows, furnishings, and paint were installed by hand

all at a cost of about $10,000

The 400-square-foot house includes a hall, bathroom, living room, and kitchen

It’s the brainchild of San Francisco-based company Apis Cor

The hope: that houses like these can be erected quickly after natural disasters

or as a solution to affordable housing

Home sweet home
Now Playing
