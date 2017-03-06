IDG News Service
Mar 6, 2017
When life gives you a 3D printer, make a house
IDG News Service | Mar 6, 2017
Russia's first 3D-printed house was completed in 24 hours using a mobile 3D printer
Similar
This house was 3D printed
and it only took 24 hours
All of the walls were constructed on-site in Russia
using a mobile 3D printer and concrete mixture
Windows, furnishings, and paint were installed by hand
all at a cost of about $10,000
The 400-square-foot house includes a hall, bathroom, living room, and kitchen
It’s the brainchild of San Francisco-based company Apis Cor
The hope: that houses like these can be erected quickly after natural disasters
or as a solution to affordable housing
Home sweet home
and it only took 24 hours
All of the walls were constructed on-site in Russia
using a mobile 3D printer and concrete mixture
Windows, furnishings, and paint were installed by hand
all at a cost of about $10,000
The 400-square-foot house includes a hall, bathroom, living room, and kitchen
It’s the brainchild of San Francisco-based company Apis Cor
The hope: that houses like these can be erected quickly after natural disasters
or as a solution to affordable housing
Home sweet home
Popular