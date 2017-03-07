IDG News Service
Mar 7, 2017
First full-scale Hyperloop system is almost ready for takeoff
IDG News Service | Mar 7, 2017
The test system, known as DevLoop, is located in the Nevada desert and built by LA-based company Hyperloop One. Hyperloop One hopes to begin testing the apparatus this year.
Similar
Construction on the world’s first full-scale Hyperloop test site is moving along
It’s called DevLoop and is being build by Hyperloop One in the Nevada desert
The LA-based company hopes to commercialize Hyperloop travel for passengers and cargo
Hyperloop was conceived by Elon Musk and sees a levitating pod speed down a low pressure tube
Hyperloop One revealed its progress at the Middle East Rail conference on Tuesday
DevLoop is 500 meters long and weighs over one million kilograms
In May 2016, the company successfully tested its prototype propulsion motor
and expects to test the full system this year
With Hyperloop technology, the 1.5-hour trip from Abu Dhabi to Dubai would take only 12 minutes
The company says it’s goal is to be moving cargo by 2020 and passengers by 2021
It’s called DevLoop and is being build by Hyperloop One in the Nevada desert
The LA-based company hopes to commercialize Hyperloop travel for passengers and cargo
Hyperloop was conceived by Elon Musk and sees a levitating pod speed down a low pressure tube
Hyperloop One revealed its progress at the Middle East Rail conference on Tuesday
DevLoop is 500 meters long and weighs over one million kilograms
In May 2016, the company successfully tested its prototype propulsion motor
and expects to test the full system this year
With Hyperloop technology, the 1.5-hour trip from Abu Dhabi to Dubai would take only 12 minutes
The company says it’s goal is to be moving cargo by 2020 and passengers by 2021
Popular