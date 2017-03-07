World Tech Update
First full-scale Hyperloop system is almost ready for takeoff
First full-scale Hyperloop system is almost ready for takeoff

IDG News Service | Mar 7, 2017

The test system, known as DevLoop, is located in the Nevada desert and built by LA-based company Hyperloop One. Hyperloop One hopes to begin testing the apparatus this year.

Construction on the world’s first full-scale Hyperloop test site is moving along

It’s called DevLoop and is being build by Hyperloop One in the Nevada desert

The LA-based company hopes to commercialize Hyperloop travel for passengers and cargo

Hyperloop was conceived by Elon Musk and sees a levitating pod speed down a low pressure tube

Hyperloop One revealed its progress at the Middle East Rail conference on Tuesday

DevLoop is 500 meters long and weighs over one million kilograms

In May 2016, the company successfully tested its prototype propulsion motor

and expects to test the full system this year

With Hyperloop technology, the 1.5-hour trip from Abu Dhabi to Dubai would take only 12 minutes

The company says it’s goal is to be moving cargo by 2020 and passengers by 2021

