Choosing technologies to drive digital transformation

What technologies are Computerworld's Premier 100 Tech Leaders relying upon as they lead their companies through digital transformation? Artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, machine learning, cloud computing and blockchain top the list. Hear details from Lisa Woodley, vice president, digital experience at NTT Data; Sumit Nagpal, co-founder and CEO at LumiraDx USA; Sigal Zarmi, global CIO for PwC; Saman Michael Far, SVP Technology at FINRA; and Naoto Yamamoto, chief of business solutions for the United Nations Development Programme.