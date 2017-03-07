How IT leaders create a culture of transformation

How to tech executives take a leadership position in guiding their organizations through digital transformation? Here we hear insights from five professionals who were named to Computerworld's Premier 100 Tech Leaders list for 2017: Lisa Woodley, vice president, digital experience at NTT Data; Sumit Nagpal, co-founder and CEO at LumiraDx USA; Sigal Zarmi, global CIO for PwC; Saman Michael Far, SVP Technology at FINRA; and Naoto Yamamoto, chief of business solutions for the United Nations Development Programme.