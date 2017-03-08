IDG News Service
Mar 8, 2017
Renault's Trezor concept is the race car of the road
IDG News Service | Mar 8, 2017
The all-electric Trezor borrows technology from Renault's Formula E race cars and can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 4 seconds.
Similar
Renault’s Trezor concept is the race car of the road
It goes from 0 to 100km/h in less than 4 seconds
The Trezor’s electric motor and regenerative breaking system are based on Renault’s Formula E race cars
It runs on two batteries: one in front and one in back for better weight distribution
To enter the Trezor, passengers must hop over the door, as the roof opens like the cockpit of a fighter jet
Good luck doing that in heels and a dress
The interior is inspired by the concept of “falling in love”
and is all red including the large curved windshield, plush leather seats, and, even, wood trim
The car has three driving modes: neutral, sport, and autonomous
Who knows, we might one day see some of this tech in Renault’s production cars
It goes from 0 to 100km/h in less than 4 seconds
The Trezor’s electric motor and regenerative breaking system are based on Renault’s Formula E race cars
It runs on two batteries: one in front and one in back for better weight distribution
To enter the Trezor, passengers must hop over the door, as the roof opens like the cockpit of a fighter jet
Good luck doing that in heels and a dress
The interior is inspired by the concept of “falling in love”
and is all red including the large curved windshield, plush leather seats, and, even, wood trim
The car has three driving modes: neutral, sport, and autonomous
Who knows, we might one day see some of this tech in Renault’s production cars
Popular