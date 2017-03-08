World Tech Update
Renault's Trezor concept is the race car of the road
IDG News Service | Mar 8, 2017

The all-electric Trezor borrows technology from Renault's Formula E race cars and can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 4 seconds.

It goes from 0 to 100km/h in less than 4 seconds

The Trezor’s electric motor and regenerative breaking system are based on Renault’s Formula E race cars

It runs on two batteries: one in front and one in back for better weight distribution

To enter the Trezor, passengers must hop over the door, as the roof opens like the cockpit of a fighter jet

Good luck doing that in heels and a dress

The interior is inspired by the concept of “falling in love”

and is all red including the large curved windshield, plush leather seats, and, even, wood trim

The car has three driving modes: neutral, sport, and autonomous

Who knows, we might one day see some of this tech in Renault’s production cars
