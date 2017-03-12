PCWorld Home
Latest Videos
Popular
Channels
Big Data & Analytics
Car Tech
C-Suite
Gaming
Hardware & Accessories
How-To's & Tips
In the Cloud
IT Insights
Mobile
Smartphones
Robotics
Security
Smart Home
Social
Software
Wearables
Series
SXSW 2017
Hardcore Hardware
World Tech Update
All Series
IDG.tv Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
All Partners
Follow PCWorld
More Recent Videos
More Popular Videos
All Series
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
pcworld
Video
Latest
Popular
Series
Partners
Hardware & Accessories
PCWorld |
Video
Positron's Voyager VR chair brings you a zero-gravity experience...
Share this video
More for you to like:
Hands-on with the HTC Vive's Deluxe Audio Strap and Vive Tracker hardware
Hands-on with the HTC Vive's...
(3:43)
Create your own VR content with the pocket-sized LucidCam
Create your own VR content with...
HTC reveals exciting future for the Vive with wireless options and new accessories
HTC reveals exciting future for...
Oculus Touch VR controller unboxing
Oculus Touch VR controller unboxing
Robots, lightsabers, and Matrix-style jumps show off Google's Cloud Platform at SXSW
Robots, lightsabers, and...
(2:07)
At the Deloitte Digital Interplay Lab, SXSW attendees can interact with music like never before
At the Deloitte Digital Interplay...
(2:48)
You Might Like
Robots, lightsabers, and Matrix-style jumps show off Google's Cloud...
Next Video
Share
Share this Video
Direct link:
PCWorld
Mar 12, 2017
Positron's Voyager VR chair brings you a zero-gravity experience without the motion sickness
PCWorld
|
Mar 12, 2017
This VR cinema chair shakes, moves, and makes VR content even more immersive.
Similar
Hardware & Accessories
View
the
transcript
|
Show
production
credits
Hide transcript
Hide credits
More
Hardware & Accessories
Now Playing
Positron's Voyager VR chair brings you a zero-gravity experience without the motion sickness
(1:36)
Microsoft Surface Studio: We Unbox the Ultimate Windows All-in-One
(14:13)
Zombie crawlers, cardboard boxes, and space submarines: The best of Alt.Ctrl.GDC2017
(2:12)
Hands-on: LG's Steam VR headset
(2:33)
HP Spectre x360 15 (2017) review: An excellent blend of portability, performance, and value
(1:37)
Upgrading MacBook storage with TarDisk
(2:09)
Hands-on with the HTC Vive's Deluxe Audio Strap and Vive Tracker hardware
(3:43)
Hands-on with attractive knockoff Apple Watch bands for less than $20
(3:06)
Watch as we drop, shake and soak three ruggedized tablets
(1:42)
Take a walk through Intel's smart city concept at MWC 2017
(1:15)
Mingis on Tech: Self-driving cars, wireless charging -- and Wi-Fi lightbulbs?
Ryzen pricing, Apple Park opening, Spectacles for the masses, and more! | War of the Worlds Ep 5
(28:11)
Popular
Hardware & Accessories
HP Spectre x360 15 (2017) review: An excellent blend of portability, performance, and value
(1:37)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on: LG's Steam VR headset
(2:33)
Hardware & Accessories
Microsoft Surface Studio: We Unbox the Ultimate Windows All-in-One
(14:13)
Hardware & Accessories
Zombie crawlers, cardboard boxes, and space submarines: The best of Alt.Ctrl.GDC2017
(2:12)
How-To's & Tips
How to create a mobile hotpsot with your iPhone or iPad
(2:39)
Smartphones
iPhone 8: New secrets revealed?
(2:08)
Tech Careers
5 hard truths about employee engagement
(1:55)
IT Insights
What is Pi Day?
(1:35)
IT Insights
How IT leaders create a culture of transformation
(4:46)
IT Insights
Mingis on Tech: Videoconferencing arrives, and what's up with 'digital transformation'
(28:43)
Smartphones
Mingis on Tech: A Madcap Mobile World Congress recap
(25:54)
IT Insights
Choosing technologies to drive digital transformation
(4:10)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam
(3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories
(2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7?
(2:38)
Our Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
More Partners
Top
This ad will close in 20 seconds. Continue to site »