Mar 13, 2017
Electric Eve is a vision of the autonomous car future
Mar 13, 2017
The concept vehicle is designed by Chinese start-up, Nio, and offers a glimpse of the company's dream for the future of autonomous, connected travel.
Eve is a concept autonomous car
It’s made by electric car start-up Nio
At the heart of Eve is an AI agent called Nomi
It learns about passengers and tailors information to their needs and activities
Side sliding doors open to the interior
which can fit up to 6 passengers and allows for working, communicating, and sleeping
The front two seats have a panoramic view of the outside
and of the digital displays needed when the car is in non-autonomous mode
Nio joins established car companies like Toyota and Honda in developing autonomous cars
In October, Nio was issued an autonomous vehicle testing permit by California
It has partnered with Mobileye, Nvidia, and NXP semiconductors
and promises to have a production autonomous vehicle on US roads by 2020
