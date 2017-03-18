Social
PCWorld | Video
Lose yourself in the Infinity Room, a mixed-media art project at SXSW
More for you to like:
Sony's SXSW Wow Factory is a virtual-reality playground full of wild demos Sony's SXSW Wow Factory is a... (2:02)
The 3 coolest demos at SXSW Interactive's Innovation Award showcase The 3 coolest demos at SXSW... (2:13)
Experience HBO’s escape rooms at SXSW 2017 Experience HBO’s escape rooms at... (4:00)
IDG.tv Live @ SXSW presented by the UK's Department for International Trade | Day 4 IDG.tv Live @ SXSW presented by... (32:36)
intel object recognition
Intel's object recognition software tells you what's what Intel's object recognition... (1:06)
Positron's Voyager VR chair brings you a zero-gravity experience without the motion sickness Positron's Voyager VR chair brings... (1:36)
You Might Like
Experience HBO’s escape rooms at SXSW 2017
Next Video

Lose yourself in the Infinity Room, a mixed-media art project at SXSW

IDG.TV | Mar 18, 2017

This piece by artist Refik Anadol takes it to infinity.

Similar
More Social
Now Playing
Lose yourself in the Infinity Room, a mixed-media art project at SXSW (0:50)
Facebook's new Reaction buttons are a hot mess (3:25)
Facebook Messenger coming to businesses, VR to fill news feeds in future (2:14)
How to quit Facebook (1:43)
Rent tomorrow’s outfit with Le Tote, like Netflix for clothes (2:44)
How to sort Facebook's News Feed chronologically on mobile (2:00)
Facebook courts developers at F8 conference
Three F8 announcements that matter to Facebook users
Facebook rolls out location-sharing feature for finding friends
Rapid Reaction: Businesses unfriend Facebook
California’s first bitcoin ATM launches in Silicon Valley
Mt. Gox protestors still don’t have bitcoin answers (1:56)
Popular
How-To's & Tips
Setting up DLP features for email security (3:34)
Hardware & Accessories
Sony's SXSW Wow Factory is a virtual-reality playground full of wild demos (2:02)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 smartwatch (2:05)
IT Insights
Network World Pi Day Challenge (8:58)
Now Playing
Social
Lose yourself in the Infinity Room, a mixed-media art project at SXSW (0:50)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top