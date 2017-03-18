PCWorld Home
Lose yourself in the Infinity Room, a mixed-media art project at SXSW
Mar 18, 2017
Lose yourself in the Infinity Room, a mixed-media art project at SXSW
Mar 18, 2017
This piece by artist Refik Anadol takes it to infinity.
