World Tech Update
PCWorld | Video
The top-secret X-37B space plane is about to break another record
More for you to like:
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Connected fridge snaps food pics Connected fridge snaps food pics (2:20)
Coming Next
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap
Next Video

The top-secret X-37B space plane is about to break another record

IDG News Service | Mar 21, 2017

The U.S. Air Force's top-secret autonomous space plane, the X-37B, is days away from breaking its own longevity record. The aircraft, which looks like a mini Space Shuttle, is on schedule next week to spend its record-setting 675th day in orbit, but we still don't know much about what it's doing up there.

Similar
View the transcript
The X-37B top secret spacecraft is setting a new record

The US Air Force plane is unmanned and reusable

And it'll soon have been in space for 675 days

But we don’t know what it’s doing up there

It’s run by the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office

The office helps take strategic tech and accelerate its development

It has a cargo bay about the size of a pick-up truck bed

And it’s likely packed with prototype military tech

It started off life as a NASA project

But was transferred to the Air Force in 2004

It’s currently on its fourth mission
Hide transcript
More World Tech Update
Now Playing
World Tech Update
The top-secret X-37B space plane is about to break another record (1:18)
World Tech Update
How to add an external HDD to your Sony PS4 (4:10)
World Tech Update
Inside the Russian hack of Yahoo: How they did it (2:39)
World Tech Update
US Army shows off its 'hoverbike' delivery drone (0:39)
World Tech Update
Electric Eve is a vision of the autonomous car future (1:36)
World Tech Update
Renault's Trezor concept is the race car of the road (1:07)
World Tech Update
First full-scale Hyperloop system is almost ready for takeoff (1:14)
World Tech Update
When life gives you a 3D printer, make a house (1:15)
World Tech Update
Nintendo Switch on sale (1:07)
World Tech Update
Robocar is the first AI race car (3:02)
World Tech Update
We stepped onto Ford's Carr-E prototype for a joyride (1:59)
World Tech Update
Huawei's new smartwatch doesn't need a phone (1:09)
Popular
Hardware & Accessories
Sony's SXSW Wow Factory is a virtual-reality playground full of wild demos (2:02)
Social
Lose yourself in the Infinity Room, a mixed-media art project at SXSW (0:50)
Hardware & Accessories
Surface Studio First Look: Features and specs (1:46)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top