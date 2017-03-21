IDG News Service
Mar 21, 2017
The top-secret X-37B space plane is about to break another record
The U.S. Air Force's top-secret autonomous space plane, the X-37B, is days away from breaking its own longevity record. The aircraft, which looks like a mini Space Shuttle, is on schedule next week to spend its record-setting 675th day in orbit, but we still don't know much about what it's doing up there.
The X-37B top secret spacecraft is setting a new record
The US Air Force plane is unmanned and reusable
And it'll soon have been in space for 675 days
But we don’t know what it’s doing up there
It’s run by the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office
The office helps take strategic tech and accelerate its development
It has a cargo bay about the size of a pick-up truck bed
And it’s likely packed with prototype military tech
It started off life as a NASA project
But was transferred to the Air Force in 2004
It’s currently on its fourth mission
