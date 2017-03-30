IDG News Service
Mar 30, 2017
Sanbot is the Jill of all trades
IDG News Service | Mar 30, 2017
With an array of sensors, cameras, a projector, and voice interaction, Sanbot is building an impressive resume.
Track 1: Sanbot can work hard and play hard.
Track 2: Sanbot doesn’t need an introduction and won’t shy away from making her presence known.
NAT: “My name is Sanbot. When I was sleeping you can call me Sanbot Sanbot to wake me up.”
Track 3: Sanbot is a service robot created by Chinese company, Qihan (Chi-hen) Technology. The idea is to alleviate workers from having to do mundane, everyday work.
SOT (Qian) “In normal human life, there are lots of things which is very repetitive and very boring. We want to help people to take more focus about some creative actions or some innovative tasks.”
Track 4: To take on the working world, Sanbot is equipped with an array of sensors and microphones. A 3D camera on the on top of the robot’s head helps Sanbot to read human gestures and recognize individuals.
Track 5: Pair that with an HD video projector, a set of wheels, and IBM Watson smarts, and Sanbot is ready to enter the workforce, and she has.
Track 6: According to Lennic, the company has already delivered over 60,000 Sanbot robots to the Chinese market. Sanbot’s work experiences include working as a customs control officer at a Chinese airport, a kindergarten teacher, and a customer service representative at a high-end furniture store, among others.
Track 7: But the idea of service robots is not new. Japanese mobile carrier, Softbank, has been using social robot, Pepper, to interact with customers in stores. Meanwhile, San Jose airport tested out the first use of three service robots in a US airport last year.
Track 8: So what sets Sanbot apart? Lennic says it’s the use of high quality components from trusted companies like Sony, Panasonic, and Sharp, paired with the company’s experience in the market.
SOT2: “We have already accumulated a lot of experience to control the quilaity of the robot. And we can cut down each component cost, so we can control the total cost of the robot.”
Track 9: At the moment, that cost comes to around $10,000 per robot. Sanbot is currently available for sale in B2B markets in China, the US, and Europe. A new version of the robot is expected to be unveiled at CES 2018. Lennic would not go into detail, but did say that it will likely have fingers and be taller than the current version.
