Apr 5, 2017
SOS: Astronauts make a quick getaway with a zip line
Engineers at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida have installed a zip line to zoom astronauts to safety in case of an emergency during launch.
These engineers are zooming down a zip line
And it’s all in the name of safety
They’re testing an emergency escape system for Boeing’s new Starliner crew capsule
which will launch on a rocket to the International Space Station
There are four cables from the top of the boarding tower
Up to 20 people can zoom down the cables to a spot 1,300 feet away
Riders control their speed by releasing pressure on the handles
and can reach speeds of 40mph in 30 seconds
Springs in the landing area gradually slow a rider if they forget to brake
In March, Boeing successfully tested its Starliner parachute to bring the crew back to earth
Safety first!
