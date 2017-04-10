Quartz is ZTE's first Android smartwatch

ZTE is entering the world of Android smartwatches with the ZTE Quartz
It has 3G built-in but there’s no support for Android Pay
Leave your phone but still take your wallet
The watch works with Google Assistant and has a built-in speaker
It has a 1.4-inch screen, GPS, Bluetooth and WiFi
There’s no heart-rate sensor…
But you can take it for a swim: it’s water resistant
It comes with 3 clock faces and interchangeable 22mm bands
A full charge should last all day
ZTE made another smartwatch in 2015, but it didn’t run on Android
Quartz is $192 and will be available online from T-Mobile starting April 14