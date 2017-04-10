World Tech Update
Quartz is ZTE's first Android smartwatch
IDG News Service | Apr 10, 2017

ZTE's first Android smartwatch comes with 3G connectivity and Google Assistant, but doesn't support Android Pay.

ZTE is entering the world of Android smartwatches with the ZTE Quartz

It has 3G built-in but there’s no support for Android Pay

Leave your phone but still take your wallet

The watch works with Google Assistant and has a built-in speaker

It has a 1.4-inch screen, GPS, Bluetooth and WiFi

There’s no heart-rate sensor…

But you can take it for a swim: it’s water resistant

It comes with 3 clock faces and interchangeable 22mm bands

A full charge should last all day

ZTE made another smartwatch in 2015, but it didn’t run on Android

Quartz is $192 and will be available online from T-Mobile starting April 14


