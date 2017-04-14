IDG News Service
These shape shifting bots could help NASA explore planets
The robots are made from a number of rods and cables allowing them to easily adapt to moving through challenging terrains and making it much easier for them to be dropped onto the surface of planets than current rovers.
This bot may one day help NASA explore planets
It can be transported flat
And expand to its full shape once dropped into place
Current rovers need to be gently lowered onto a planet’s surface
Like the Curiosity Rover
which needed a parachute and engined vehicle to land on Mars
But this robot will just bounce back after impact
It’s built on the idea of tensegrity
which is an interaction between tension and compression
Motors change the shape of the robot to make it move
making it versatile in challenging terrains
The bots are made by students at UC Berkeley and by NASA
It’s still years away from being used on a mission
But shows promise for a light, cheap rover alternative
