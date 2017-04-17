World Tech Update
PCWorld | Video
Anyone can command these live streaming bots via chat room
More for you to like:
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Connected fridge snaps food pics Connected fridge snaps food pics (2:20)
Coming Next
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap
Next Video

Anyone can command these live streaming bots via chat room

IDG News Service | Apr 17, 2017

Bay area start-up, Let's Robot, is letting anyone control it's robotic fleet using commands entered in a Twitch chat room.

Similar
View the transcript
Track 1: A Bay area start-up is putting the fate of robots in the hands of virtual masters.

(Nat - Jill): “Hi my name is Jill Ogle and I’m founder and CEO of Let’s Robot and we make robots
controlled by the internet.”

Track 2: While khaleesi may be the mother of dragons, the title of mother of live streaming robots goes to Jill.

Track 3: The homemade contraption she’s wearing allows Jill to keep an eye on the continuous Twitch chat room stream, though which users input commands for her robot flock. So remote users can do things like move the robot in a certain direction or change the color of its LED lights.

02:35 “When I started I wanted to make the world’s first live interactive show where the audience is sort of in control and can decide where to go and what to do. And I started by making dungeons and labyrinths in my living room.”

Track 4: Jill’s idea has since grown to include 10,000 active users. These mysterious masters manipulate the robots as if they were gaming avatars to complete different missions or explore environments. There are even boss fights.

Track 5: But Jill has even bigger aspirations for her project.

3SOT (Jill) – “We want to be able to scale the experience from an intimate group of friends to a museum tour group to like a large group of adoring fans, so if Paris Hilton wanted a pet robot avatar for her fan base, she could totally do that.”

Track 6: But even if Paris Hilton doesn’t take Jill up on her offer, she says the robots could also be used in situations that are too dangerous for humans or for things like newscasts.

Track 7: Let’s Robot operates on an open API meaning that anyone can hook up their own robot to the system. But for those of us who may not be robotics specialists, Jill says they’re also developing a robot to sell.

Track 8: So brush off your keyboard, and get ready to go on a robotic adventure.

Hide transcript
More World Tech Update
let's robot
Now Playing
World Tech Update
Anyone can command these live streaming bots via chat room (1:59)
Berkeley space rover
World Tech Update
These shape shifting bots could help NASA explore planets (1:49)
World Tech Update
Tech Timeline: the iPad first goes on sale (1:24)
World Tech Update
Quartz is ZTE's first Android smartwatch (1:15)
World Tech Update
SOS: Astronauts make a quick getaway via a zip line (1:21)
World Tech Update
Sanbot is the Jill of all trades (2:18)
World Tech Update
Samsung's Galaxy S8 flagship phone is here (1:27)
World Tech Update
You won't find a steering wheel or a driver on this autonomous shuttle (1:18)
World Tech Update
Augmented reality gets a second life in manufacturing (2:02)
World Tech Update
The top-secret X-37B space plane is about to break another record (1:18)
World Tech Update
How to add an external HDD to your Sony PS4 (4:10)
World Tech Update
Inside the Russian hack of Yahoo: How they did it (2:39)
Popular
Gaming
Let's play Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (23:42)
XYZ da Vinci Jr
Hardware & Accessories
XYZ da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix 3D printer timelapse (0:42)
Smartphones
Did Samsung just release the iPhone 8? (2:31)
Apple Clips First Look
Mobile
Hands-on with Apple's new video-editing app, Clips
cso pilot
Security
Privacy and the common man (or the FBI director) (24:19)
Schneider Electric microgrid
C-Suite
Schneider Electric's microgrid (4:03)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top