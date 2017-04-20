You Might Like
Apr 20, 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8+ and DeX Dock
Apr 20, 2017
Enterprise features stand out on Samsung's excellent flagship Galaxy S8/S8+ phones, especially the new DeX dock that turns a phone into a desktop.
Samsung's new Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones are winning praise for their sleek design and premium hardware specs. The S8 has a 5.5-in. display while the larger S8+ -- pictured here -- has a 5.7-in. display. Both are really impressive.
The S8 line also includes a 12-megapixel camera that is, unfortunately, a little too close to the fingerprint scanner on the back, and a new personal assistant called Bixby.
Enterprise customers will want to pay special attention to DeX, a 150-dollar device that lets you attach a keyboard, mouse and monitor to the phone and use it as a desktop machine.
DeX is a puck-shaped device about 4 inches in diameter and 2 inches high.
Around the back are two USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port and a USB-C port.
The top of the puck slides up to reveal a male USB-C plug where you dock the phone.
You can plug in an monitor using an HDMI cable, and connect a keyboard and/or mouth using either USB or Bluetooth, Power the DeX through the USB-C port on the back, pop the phone onto the USB-C plug, and presto! You've got a desktop computer. [make sure whoever does the vo reads this slowly enough that we’ll be able to show it]
What is most remarkable about DeX is how unremarkable it seems. You can run applications such as Google Docs and Microsoft Office Live, and the associated Android apps, with no problem. And you can even move the windows of most of the apps around the display.
While the DeX may not be ready to handle all your computing needs, it could be considered seriously as a light network client.
