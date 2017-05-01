Gaming
PCWorld | Video
Let's play Outlast 2
More for you to like:
bulletstormfullclip
Let's play Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Let's play Bulletstorm: Full Clip... (23:42)
Steam Shovel: The best PC games you may have missed in March Steam Shovel: The best PC games... (19:19)
yookalaylee
Let's Play Yooka-Laylee Let's Play Yooka-Laylee
Let's Play Thimbleweed Park Let's Play Thimbleweed Park (26:47)
Building virtual PCs in PC Building Simulator Building virtual PCs in PC...
Let's play Torment: Tides of Numenera Let's play Torment: Tides of... (30:17)
You Might Like
Let's play Torment: Tides of Numenera
Next Video

Let's play Outlast 2

PCWorld | May 1, 2017

This horror game serves up fear and frustration in equal measure.

Similar
More Gaming
heretickills 01b
Now Playing
Let's play Outlast 2 (15:43)
bulletstormfullclip
Let's play Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (23:42)
Steam Shovel: The best PC games you may have missed in March (19:19)
yookalaylee
Let's Play Yooka-Laylee
Let's Play Thimbleweed Park (26:47)
Building virtual PCs in PC Building Simulator
Let's play Torment: Tides of Numenera (30:17)
Alienware 13 review: This compact gaming laptop is a sight to behold (1:34)
PAX 2016: South Park's fart-simulating Oculus Rift parody is an invention from Satan
PAX 2016: Hands-on with Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour (1:56)
PAX 2016: Rock Band VR hands-on
Microsoft Booth Tour 2016 (3:04)
Popular
pht 065 windows10privacylocationfeatures v1.00 01 46 07.still001
How-To's & Tips
Windows 10 Privacy: How to disable the Location features
Windows Defender: Creators Update
How-To's & Tips
Windows Defender: What changes in Windows 10 Creators Update (3:07)
Samsung S8 and Samsung Dex on a table
Smartphones
Samsung DeX: The Galaxy S8 desktop dock really works
Shooting Video on the iPhone with Edelkrone PocketSKATER2
Mobile
Shoot better iPhone video with handy tools and a better app
heretickills 01b
Now Playing
Gaming
Let's play Outlast 2 (15:43)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top