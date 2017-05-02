PCWorld Home
World Tech Update
Microsoft made a laptop for students
IDG News Service
May 2, 2017
Microsoft made a laptop for students
IDG News Service
|
May 2, 2017
Microsoft's Surface Laptop is thin, fast, and made for the classroom.
This is the Surface Laptop
It’s Microsoft’s laptop for students
It’s slightly thinner and lighter than the MacBook Air
The Surface Laptop has a 13.5-inch touchscreen display
and comes in four different colors
But unlike the Surface Book, the screen doesn’t detach
It’s one of several new laptops that run Windows 10 S
A new version of Windows for students
Windows 10 S will only work with apps from the Windows App store
Users can upgrade to Windows Pro for use of other apps
But Microsoft hasn’t said how much that will cost
The Surface Laptop will ship June 15 for $999
