Microsoft made a laptop for students
Microsoft made a laptop for students

IDG News Service | May 2, 2017

Microsoft's Surface Laptop is thin, fast, and made for the classroom.

This is the Surface Laptop

It’s Microsoft’s laptop for students

It’s slightly thinner and lighter than the MacBook Air

The Surface Laptop has a 13.5-inch touchscreen display

and comes in four different colors

But unlike the Surface Book, the screen doesn’t detach

It’s one of several new laptops that run Windows 10 S

A new version of Windows for students

Windows 10 S will only work with apps from the Windows App store

Users can upgrade to Windows Pro for use of other apps

But Microsoft hasn’t said how much that will cost

The Surface Laptop will ship June 15 for $999
Now Playing
