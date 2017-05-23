World Tech Update
Microsoft previews the 2017 Surface Pro
IDG News Service | May 23, 2017

The 5th generation version of Microsoft’s performance tablet is here. Its looks are largely unchanged, but there are substantial internal improvements

Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)

The 5th generation version of Microsoft's performance tablet is here

Its looks are largely unchanged

But there are substantial internal improvements

Intel Kaby Lake chips boost performance by 20 percent

Battery life has increased from 9 hours to about 13.5 hours

And if you hate fan-noise, there’s a fanless Intel Core m model

There’s a new, more sensitive optional Surface Pen.

They’ll be available on June 15 in 26 countries

Price run from just $799 to a whopping $2,699

Type Cover keyboards will cost an additional $129 to $159
