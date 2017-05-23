Microsoft previews the 2017 Surface Pro

Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)
The 5th generation version of Microsoft’s performance tablet is here
Its looks are largely unchanged
But there are substantial internal improvements
Intel Kaby Lake chips boost performance by 20 percent
Battery life has increased from 9 hours to about 13.5 hours
And if you hate fan-noise, there’s a fanless Intel Core m model
There’s a new, more sensitive optional Surface Pen.
They’ll be available on June 15 in 26 countries
Price run from just $799 to a whopping $2,699
Type Cover keyboards will cost an additional $129 to $159