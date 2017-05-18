Car Tech
PCWorld | Video
New and Improved Android Auto
More for you to like:
The PCWorld Show Episode 17: Google I/O brings Google Home smart hub, Android Auto everywhere and more The PCWorld Show Episode 17:... (25:43)
Hands-on with iOS 9's new CarPlay features in the 2016 Chevy Volt Hands-on with iOS 9's new CarPlay... (2:41)
How Ford SYNC 3 works seamlessly with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay How Ford SYNC 3 works seamlessly... (2:11)
Ford adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa to vehicles Ford adds Apple CarPlay, Android... (1:51)
Detroit Auto Show - What is hydrogen fuel cell technology? Detroit Auto Show - What is... (1:21)
Dodge lets you drive a car simulator at the NAIAS Detroit auto show Dodge lets you drive a car... (0:51)
You Might Like
The PCWorld Show Episode 17: Google I/O brings Google Home smart hub,...
Next Video

New and Improved Android Auto

IDG.TV | May 18, 2017

We take a look at the new built-in Android Auto experience on the Volvo V90.

Similar
More Car Tech
Android Auto
Now Playing
New and Improved Android Auto (2:37)
Watch Honda's amazing self-balancing motorbike (1:16)
The Tech That Steers Delphi's Self Driving Car (1:42)
Hands-on with iOS 9's new CarPlay features in the 2016 Chevy Volt (2:41)
Tesla Model 3: What Elon Musk revealed about this $35,000 EV (2:41)
2016 Chevy Volt Review: With 53 miles of EV range, it's the plug-in hybrid to beat (4:13)
Driverless Cars: The existential threat (4:41)
The Ford Edge: Exploring high-tech driving aids in my new robot friend (5:27)
Review: Ford's SYNC 3 (2:10)
Shelby GT350 and GT350R: Let's lap Laguna Seca (2:57)
Ford's Shelby GT350 and GT350R will out-tech your German track car (4:50)
Ford GT: A high-tech exotic with a 'shrink-wrapped' carbon-fiber chassis (1:37)
Popular
Surface Book and Surface Pro 4 side by side
Hardware & Accessories
Surface Pro 4 vs. Surface Book: How to decide
idgns2 s001 s001 t001.00 00 19 10.still002
Smartphones
Google Lens brings AI smarts to your phone
dsc05160
Mobile
Hands-on with the new Google Assistant
Android Auto
Now Playing
Car Tech
New and Improved Android Auto (2:37)
Amazon Echo Show
Smart Home
iPhone Users Don’t Need an Echo Show | The iPhone Show
template c100.00 00 06 25.still001
IT Insights
Watch: Vint Cerf on inventing the Internet, defending Al Gore
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top