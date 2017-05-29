Asus ZenBook Flip S First Look
PCWorld | May 29, 2017
This is the Asus ZenBook Flip S. Asus says it is the thinnest 2-in-1 convertible laptop in the world.
The ZenBook Flip S packs a lot of punch in a small form factor
This is the Asus ZenBook Flip S.
Asus says it is the thinnest 2-in-1 convertible laptop in the world, and you can that it is indeed pretty thin at just 10.9 millimeters thick and it weighs 1.1 kilos, it feels really light.
Quite amazingly for its form factor, there is a terabyte SSD inside here and it’s also running on one of Intel’s latest Core i7 processors.
The screen as well is a 4K UHD screen, which means that everything on it is going to be super sharp and it can also do up to 11.5 hours battery life, so truly a laptop that should last you through the day.
Fast charging will dump about 7 hours of charge into the batteries in just 49 minutes and you also get Windows Hello fingerprint login.
The ZenBook Flip S will be available later this year at a price from $1,099.
Also new, the ZenBook 3 Deluxe. It is also based on a Core i7 and is the thinnest 14-inch laptop available, according to Asus. With 9 hours of battery life, it can be connected to the Asus ROG XG Station 2 external graphics dock for gaming level performance and will cost from $1,199.
And then there’s the meaty ZenBook Pro with a Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 graphics. It has a 15.6-inch 4K screen, a four-speaker audio system, and battery life is an impressive 14 hours according to Asus. It will cost from $1,299.
