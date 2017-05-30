Intel's Compute Card is coming in August

This is Intel’s Compute Card
A tiny PC that connects to a bunch of devices
Inside each card is a processor,
memory, storage, WiFi and Bluetooth
It’s designed to be plugged into devices like this all-in-1 machine
The Compute Card provides the main PC components
So once inserted, the computer starts up
But the card can be ejected
and taken to another device
Making it an ultra portable PC
Intel showed off a few prototypes at Compute in Taipei
Like this all-in-1 from LG Display
And this laptop, whiteboard
and desktop dock for the education market
Dell, HP and Lenovo are all working
on Compute Card projects
Intel will begin selling four models
of the Compute Card from August
It hasn’t announced prices