Intel shows off wireless VR on the HTC Vive
v1.00 10 00 31.still003
PCWorld | May 30, 2017

Intel showed for the first time at Computex in Taipei a prototype wireless HTC Vive virtual reality headset

Speaking of taking VR to the next level

What you see, here on my right, is the use of Intel WiGig technology by HTC and using the DisplayLink XR codec to bring a high-fidelity, low-latency wireless VR experience on the HTC Vive.

So Craig, right now, is showing you the first ever public demonstration of the HTC Vive with WiGig. As you can see, he has got no wires.

So Craig, how does that feel? I’m watching you dance around, how does that feel?

I’m kind of busy right now if you don’t mind, but I will tell you it feels like freedom. Something where if I am in any VR environment like this one we have from Valve Sandbox the labs, but any VR game, whether you are talking about sports of a first-person shooter, having the freedom of not having to be mindful of where that cord is, well, this is the level of immersion that we are looking for for the next generation of VR.

Yeah, you’d better pay attention. Oh my gosh.

HTC is bringing this to market with us in early 2018 and I think it’s going to be pretty cool.
