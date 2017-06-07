Hardware & Accessories
PCWorld | Video
HTC U11 Review
More for you to like:
LG G6
LG G6 Review LG G6 Review (3:09)
mb7a6724
Samsung Galaxy S8+ Unboxing Samsung Galaxy S8+ Unboxing (4:37)
mb7a6889
Samsung Galaxy S8+ Review Samsung Galaxy S8+ Review (4:23)
Is Alexa as good on your phone? Is Alexa as good on your phone? (4:35)
Samsung Dex
Hands-on: Samsung DeX for Galaxy S8 Hands-on: Samsung DeX for Galaxy S8 (3:16)
HTC pins hopes for a comeback on the HTC One (M8) HTC pins hopes for a comeback on...
You Might Like
mb7a6889
Samsung Galaxy S8+ Review
Next Video

HTC U11 Review

PCWorld | Jun 7, 2017

The HTC U11 is fast and powerful, and it isn't afraid to embrace its fun side.

Similar
More Hardware & Accessories
gigabyte motherboard factory
How a motherboard is made (2:48)
img 6081
Now Playing
HTC U11 Review (3:36)
170605 apple homepod moso
Apple's HomePod: Everything we know so far about this new smart Siri speaker
170605 apple imac pro
Apple's iMac Pro is the most powerful Mac ever - WWDC 2017 (1:41)
170605 apple imac
Apple's iMacs get a performance boost - WWDC 2017 (2:34)
170605 apple amazon prime video
Amazon Prime Video is coming to Apple's tvOS - WWDC 2017 (0:45)
tfn 024a.00 06 22 17.still010
The core wars have begun with Core i9 vs Threadripper | The Full Nerd Episode 24
170601 intel optane
Intel demonstrates its fast Optane memory (1:28)
160701 acer nitro5
Acer's Nitro 5 brings fan control to casual gamers (1:12)
170601 dell inspiron
Dell's upgradeable Inspiron 27 is the first Ryzen all-in-one PC (1:26)
comp17 pho 006 ravenz
Hands-on: The Raven Z squeezes discrete graphics into a mini-PC
dsc05201
Ryzen debuts in laptops with the 8-core Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC
Popular
v1.00 01 48 20.still001
How-To's & Tips
How to make a Windows 10 bootable USB drive
170601 intel optane
Hardware & Accessories
Intel demonstrates its fast Optane memory (1:28)
pht 069 windows10isofile v1.00 01 14 07.still001
How-To's & Tips
How to download a Windows 10 ISO file
gigabyte motherboard factory
Hardware & Accessories
How a motherboard is made (2:48)
tfn 024a.00 06 22 17.still010
Hardware & Accessories
The core wars have begun with Core i9 vs Threadripper | The Full Nerd Episode 24
HTC U11 vs LG G6
Mobile
HTC U11 vs. LG G6 camera shootout
170605 apple ios11 top6
Mobile
iOS 11: The top features announced
170605 apple homepod moso
Hardware & Accessories
Apple's HomePod: Everything we know so far about this new smart Siri speaker
170605 apple imac
Hardware & Accessories
Apple's iMacs get a performance boost - WWDC 2017 (2:34)
170605 apple imac pro
Hardware & Accessories
Apple's iMac Pro is the most powerful Mac ever - WWDC 2017 (1:41)
template c100.00 13 28 47.still001
Mobile
Mingis on Tech: The alphabet soup of mobile device management
170605 apple amazon prime video
Hardware & Accessories
Amazon Prime Video is coming to Apple's tvOS - WWDC 2017 (0:45)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top