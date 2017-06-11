PCWorld Home
Latest Videos
Popular
Channels
Big Data & Analytics
Car Tech
C-Suite
Gaming
Hardware & Accessories
How-To's & Tips
In the Cloud
IT Insights
Mobile
Smartphones
Robotics
Security
Smart Home
Social
Software
Wearables
Series
Hardcore Hardware
World Tech Update
All Series
IDG.tv Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
All Partners
Follow PCWorld
More Recent Videos
More Popular Videos
All Series
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
pcworld
Video
Latest
Popular
Series
Partners
Gaming
PCWorld |
Video
State of Decay 2 trailer
Share this video
More for you to like:
Forza Motorsport 7 trailer
Forza Motorsport 7 trailer
(1:41)
Microsoft's E3 Xbox One X unveil
Microsoft's E3 Xbox One X unveil
A Way Out trailer
A Way Out trailer
Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer
Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer
(2:00)
Bioware's Anthem teaser trailer
Bioware's Anthem teaser trailer
Battlefield I: In The Name Of The Tsar trailer
Battlefield I: In The Name Of The...
(0:50)
You Might Like
Forza Motorsport 7 trailer
Next Video
Share
Share this Video
Direct link:
PCWorld
Jun 11, 2017
State of Decay 2 trailer
PCWorld
|
Jun 11, 2017
The latest trailer for State of Decay 2, coming in 4K to the new Xbox One X.
Similar
Gaming
View
the
transcript
|
Show
production
credits
Hide transcript
Hide credits
More
Gaming
Now Playing
State of Decay 2 trailer
Forza Motorsport 7 trailer
(1:41)
Microsoft's E3 Xbox One X unveil
Star Wars Battlefront II's multiplayer is bigger, badder, and more Battlefield-like
(2:11)
A Way Out trailer
Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer
(2:00)
Bioware's Anthem teaser trailer
Need For Speed Payback - highway heist trailer
Battlefield I: In The Name Of The Tsar trailer
(0:50)
E3 2017 preview: Release dates, rumors, predictions and more
Intel shows off wireless VR on the HTC Vive
(1:11)
Nvidia Max-Q puts desktop graphics inside a laptop as thin as an MacBook Air
Popular
How-To's & Tips
How to make a Windows 10 bootable USB drive
How-To's & Tips
How to download a Windows 10 ISO file
Hardware & Accessories
Intel demonstrates its fast Optane memory
(1:28)
Hardware & Accessories
How a motherboard is made
(2:48)
Hardware & Accessories
HTC U11 Review
(3:36)
Mobile
HTC U11 vs. LG G6 camera shootout
Gaming
E3 2017 preview: Release dates, rumors, predictions and more
Hardware & Accessories
The core wars have begun with Core i9 vs Threadripper | The Full Nerd Episode 24
Gaming
Bioware's Anthem teaser trailer
Gaming
Need For Speed Payback - highway heist trailer
Gaming
Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer
(2:00)
Gaming
A Way Out trailer
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam
(3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories
(2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7?
(2:38)
Our Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
More Partners
Top
This ad will close in 20 seconds. Continue to site »