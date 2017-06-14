PCWorld Home
Latest Videos
Popular
Channels
Big Data & Analytics
Car Tech
C-Suite
Gaming
Hardware & Accessories
How-To's & Tips
In the Cloud
IT Insights
Mobile
Smartphones
Robotics
Security
Smart Home
Social
Software
Wearables
Series
Hardcore Hardware
World Tech Update
All Series
IDG.tv Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
All Partners
Follow PCWorld
More Recent Videos
More Popular Videos
All Series
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
pcworld
Video
Latest
Popular
Series
Partners
Gaming
PCWorld |
Video
Intel’s WiGig technology makes wireless VR a near-future prospect
Share this video
More for you to like:
Alienware debuts its own gaming mice and keyboards
Alienware debuts its own gaming...
(1:58)
E3 2017 day 1 wrap-up
E3 2017 day 1 wrap-up
Hands-on with Microsoft's Xbox One X: A powerful 4K console in a very tiny box
Hands-on with Microsoft's Xbox One...
Star Wars Battlefront II's multiplayer is bigger, badder, and more Battlefield-like
Star Wars Battlefront II's...
(2:11)
Xbox One X first reactions
Xbox One X first reactions
(2:38)
E3 2017 preview: Release dates, rumors, predictions and more
E3 2017 preview: Release dates,...
You Might Like
E3 2017 day 1 wrap-up
Next Video
Share
Share this Video
Direct link:
PCWorld
Jun 14, 2017
Intel’s WiGig technology makes wireless VR a near-future prospect
PCWorld
|
Jun 14, 2017
Wireless VR might be here within the next year.
Similar
Gaming
View
the
transcript
|
Show
production
credits
Hide transcript
Hide credits
More
Gaming
Now Playing
Intel’s WiGig technology makes wireless VR a near-future prospect
(2:49)
Alienware debuts its own gaming mice and keyboards
(1:58)
E3 2017 day 1 wrap-up
Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer trailer
(2:36)
Hands-on with Microsoft's Xbox One X: A powerful 4K console in a very tiny box
Detroit: Become Human E3 trailer
(5:51)
God of War E3 trailer
Spider-Man E3 trailer
Destiny 2 trailer
(2:04)
Days Gone E3 2017 trailer
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy trailer
(2:19)
Shadow of the Colossus trailer
(1:37)
Popular
How-To's & Tips
How to download a Windows 10 ISO file
Hardware & Accessories
How a motherboard is made
(2:48)
Hardware & Accessories
HTC U11 Review
(3:36)
Mobile
HTC U11 vs. LG G6 camera shootout
Gaming
Xbox One X first reactions
(2:38)
Gaming
E3 2017 preview: Release dates, rumors, predictions and more
Gaming
Hands-on with Microsoft's Xbox One X: A powerful 4K console in a very tiny box
Gaming
Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer
(2:00)
Gaming
God of War E3 trailer
Gaming
Need For Speed Payback - highway heist trailer
Gaming
Detroit: Become Human E3 trailer
(5:51)
Gaming
Spider-Man E3 trailer
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam
(3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories
(2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7?
(2:38)
Our Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
More Partners
Top
This ad will close in 20 seconds. Continue to site »