Hiring for a diverse IT team
Jul 3, 2017
Technology leaders share their tips for hiring a diverse IT workforce.
Technology leaders from NTT Data, The Carlyle Group and Rent-a-Center share their tips for hiring a diverse IT workforce. Interviews with Lisa Woodley, Georgette Kiser and Angela Yochem.
The benefits of diversity in IT
Mingis on Tech: The lowdown on Cisco Live
Mingis on Tech: Is the new iPad Pro enterprise-ready?
Cisco's New Network Management
Internet of tractors: how sensors and software improve farming accuracy
(3:42)
Watch: Vint Cerf on inventing the Internet, defending Al Gore
GE Power's Ganesh Bell: How not to fail at digital transformation
(3:57)
AGENDA17 mainstage presentation: GE Power's digital transformation
(38:15)
Mingis on Tech: H-1B visas and the future of Facebook Live
Mobile connectivity issues plague many enterprises
(10:30)
Hoping for a raise in 2017? Here’s the outlook for IT pay
(1:59)
Hardware & Accessories
AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Hands-on
Hardware & Accessories
Radeon Vega Frontier Edition benchmarking and gaming first impressions
(25:32)
Hardware & Accessories
Microsoft Surface Laptop review: It's cool enough for school
Smartphones
The evolution of Apple's iPhone
(2:36)
Smartphones
Ten years of the iPhone
Mobile
Roundtable: The iPhone’s tenth anniversary
IT Insights
Mingis on Tech: The lowdown on Cisco Live
IT Insights
The benefits of diversity in IT
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam
(3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories
(2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7?
(2:38)
