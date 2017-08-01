Hardware & Accessories
Ryzen 3 price and details | The Full Nerd Ep. 27
Ryzen 3 price and details | The Full Nerd Ep. 27

PCWorld | Aug 1, 2017

AMD's Ryzen 3 processors are here. How do they compare against Core i3?

