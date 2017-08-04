AMD's Ryzen Threadripper is here!

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper chip is here!
The top model packs 16 cores and simultaneous multi-threading brings 32 threads of compute power.
The cores run at 3.4GHz, with a 4GHz boost.
That's a lot of compute power.
You'll need a new motherboard because the chip is huge.
It's much bigger than other consumer AMD and Intel processors.
It has a price to match: $999.
But that's a lot cheaper than comparable Intel CPUs.
Intel's top-of-the-line Core i9 won't be here until October.
So Threadripper is giving Intel some stiff competition.
And that’s great for hardcore PC users.