AMD's Ryzen Threadripper is here!
AMD's Ryzen Threadripper is here!

PCWorld | Aug 4, 2017

AMD's powerful Ryzen Threadripper chip is here and it's giving Intel some stiff competiton.

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper chip is here!

The top model packs 16 cores and simultaneous multi-threading brings 32 threads of compute power.

The cores run at 3.4GHz, with a 4GHz boost.

That's a lot of compute power.

You'll need a new motherboard because the chip is huge.

It's much bigger than other consumer AMD and Intel processors.

It has a price to match: $999.

But that's a lot cheaper than comparable Intel CPUs.

Intel's top-of-the-line Core i9 won't be here until October.

So Threadripper is giving Intel some stiff competition.

And that’s great for hardcore PC users.
