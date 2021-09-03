Latest Video
Watch: Will Intel's Alder Lake CPUs topple AMD's Ryzen 5000?
Intel's upcoming Alder Lake CPUs might put Chipzilla back in the game with AMD's Ryzen 5000. Watch Gordon Mah Ung share what he expects.
Cut the cord with Anker's Qi-certified wireless charger for $7.50
Amazon is selling the 10W PowerWave Pad wireless charger for $7.50 with checkout code.
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 never goes on sale, but it is now
Amazon is selling the Xbox Wireless Controller Series 2 for $158.
Buying a mechanical keyboard? Consider these 6 points of caution
Mechanical keyboards make for better gaming and more satisfying typing, but don't go in blind. Here are six points to consider before you buy.
6-core vs. 8-core CPUs: What's better for gaming?
More cores equals better gaming, right? Not necessarily. Here’s how it shakes out.
This USB-C Lightning cable should terrify you
Yes, this normal-looking USB-C Lightning cable works—but it can also spy on your laptop, phone, or tablet.
The Asus ProArt Studiobook reinvents the wheel for content creators
The Studiobook features a stunning 16:10 4K+ OLED panel, integrated jog dial and either AMD or Intel CPUs.
Give your lights some smarts with this $12 Kasa switch
Amazon is selling the Kasa Smart Switch HS200 for $12.
No, wildfire smoke won’t kill your PC. But it might hurt it
Ash and soot from wildfire smoke can have harmful effects. Here’s how to protect your computer.
Can't find a GPU? Save hundreds on these gaming laptops, today only
Amazon is slicing the price tags on a 17-inch Alienware with an RTX 3060 and an MSI 17-inch with an RTX 2060, but only for today.
Nvidia Broadcast v1.3 smooths out pain points in an already-awesome tool
The Nvidia Broadcast v1.3 update improves two key features and boosts system performance.
Best Windows tablet 2021: Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ vs. tablets from Dell, HP, and Lenovo
We've picked the best Windows tablet from a field that includes the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable, the HP Elite Folio, and the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 1.
How much RAM do you need in a laptop? Here's how to figure it out
The amount of memory needed in a laptop varies from person to person, making one-size-fits-all advice unhelpful. Use this guide to pinpoint what suits you best.
Google may be creating its own M1 CPU rival for Chromebooks
Watch out, Intel? Google may start making its own Arm-based CPU for Chromebooks, following in the footsteps of Apple's M1 chip.
EVGA explains how Amazon's MMO bricked 24 GeForce RTX 3090s
A bad batch of early cards and a unique power load from Amazon's New World MMO are to blame for two dozen dead RTX 3090 GPUs.