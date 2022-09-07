Home / Laptops
Save $400 on this AMD-loaded Asus gaming laptop

Don't let your wallet take a critical hit.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Need a powerful laptop for those late night gaming sessions? If so, we’ve got an excellent deal for you. Best Buy’s selling the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition laptop for $1,299.99. That’s a savings of $400. The display is vivid and has a high refresh rate, and the overall aesthetic is super chic. The internal components are the real highlight, though. Let’s get into it.

The Strix G15 is packing an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The processor is incredibly powerful, especially for gaming. As for graphics, the AMD Radeon RX 6800M is capable of performing reliably. You can probably run most newer games on high or ultra. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1440 and a refresh rate of 165Hz. This laptop also has a backlit keyboard and is running Windows 11.

This is a real gem, so don’t miss out. We expect this deal to expire sooner rather than later.

Get the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition for $1,299.99 at Best Buy

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

