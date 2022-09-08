Save $150 on this 165Hz ViewSonic gaming monitor

If you’re looking for a deal on a high refresh rate gaming monitor, you’re in luck. Amazon’s selling the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q for $259.99. That’s a savings of $150. This monitor has super thin bezels and it supports both Xbox and PlayStation. It also comes with a power cable, an AC/DC adapter, a DisplayPort cable, a USB A/B cable, and a quick start guide.

This 27-inch ViewSonic monitor has a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, a response time of one millisecond, and a viewing angle of 178-degrees. You should expect a sharp, vibrant picture. The high refresh rate is useful too, especially if you’re playing a game where every second counts. It also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, which will help reduce any screen tearing issues.

Overall, this is a solid deal. However, this deal likely won’t last very long. You better grab it before it’s gone.

