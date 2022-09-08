Home / Accessories
Deal

Save $150 on this 165Hz ViewSonic gaming monitor

It's time to level up, my friend.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
ViewSonic monitor
ViewSonic

If you’re looking for a deal on a high refresh rate gaming monitor, you’re in luck. Amazon’s selling the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q for $259.99. That’s a savings of $150. This monitor has super thin bezels and it supports both Xbox and PlayStation. It also comes with a power cable, an AC/DC adapter, a DisplayPort cable, a USB A/B cable, and a quick start guide.

This 27-inch ViewSonic monitor has a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, a response time of one millisecond, and a viewing angle of 178-degrees. You should expect a sharp, vibrant picture. The high refresh rate is useful too, especially if you’re playing a game where every second counts. It also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, which will help reduce any screen tearing issues.

Overall, this is a solid deal. However, this deal likely won’t last very long. You better grab it before it’s gone.

Get the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q for $259.99 at Amazon

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes