Save $40 on this futuristic-looking Alienware gaming headset

Looking for a swanky new gaming headset? We’ve got an awesome deal for you. Amazon’s selling the Alienware AW920H wireless gaming headset for $159.99. This gaming headset is both luxurious and feature-filled. It also kind of looks like it came out of an alien spaceship. The “lunar light” color scheme is really something else. Cool, right? Let’s dive into the specs and features.

The Alienware headset has Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, 40mm hi-res certified drivers, and a noise-cancelling microphone. In other words, you can expect crisp audio as well as a totally immersive environment. It also has tri-mode connectivity, which means you can connect it to your laptop or phone. The leatherette memory foam earcups look super comfortable, too.

Alienware claims this headset has up to 55 hours of play time on a full charge. A 15-minute charge via USB-C will grant you about six hours. Those are pretty good numbers right there. However, we expect those results to vary, as it really depends on your usage.

This is a fantastic, limited-time deal. It’s part of Amazon’s gaming week sale, which ends after September 9th.

Get the Alienware AW920H wireless gaming headset for $159.99 at Amazon