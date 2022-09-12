This Dell gaming monitor is lightning fast, vibrant, and $260 off

If you’ve been perusing the web for a high refresh rate gaming monitor, then you’ve come to the right place. Dell’s selling the Dell S2721DGF gaming monitor for $329.99, which saves you $260. This monitor measures 27-inches, which is a good size for a home office. The height and angle are adjustable as well. But let’s jump into the the most important part: the specs.

The Dell monitor has a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, a response time of one millisecond, and an aspect ratio of 16:9. According to dell, this monitor has a brightness of up to 400 nits. That’s pretty darn bright, so you should expect a vivid picture. It’s also loaded up with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, which syncs up the monitor’s refresh cycle with the rate of your GPU. This helps reduce any weird screen tearing issues. For ports, it has two HDMI, one DisplayPort, and and one audio line-out.

This is a fantastic deal. We don’t expect it to last very long, though. That’s why we’d recommend picking this monitor up sooner rather than later.

Get the Dell S2721DGF gaming monitor for $329.99 at Dell