Save $300 on this ridiculously wide 49-inch Samsung gaming monitor

If you’re looking for the ultimate gaming experience, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s selling the coveted Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor for $1,099.99. That’s a savings of $300. This beast of a monitor measures a whopping 49-inches, so you better have ample desk space for it. Let’s dive right into the specs and features.

The Odyssey G9 has a curvature of 1000R, which matches the curve of the human eye (according to Samsung). This should provide an immersive experience with minimal eye strain. It has a resolution of 5120×1440, a refresh rate of 240Hz, a response time of one millisecond, and an aspect ratio of 32:9. This display is a thing of absolute beauty. Expect gorgeous visuals. It also comes loaded with full G-Sync and FreeSync, which should eliminate screen tearing when paired with a modern Nvidia or AMD graphics card.

If you’re looking to fully escape reality, you can’t get much better than the Odyssey G9.

Get the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor for $1,099.99 at Amazon