Save $300 on this ridiculously wide 49-inch Samsung gaming monitor

Hope you've got the desk space for this bad boy.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Samsung Odyssey G9 ultrawide monitor
Samsung

If you’re looking for the ultimate gaming experience, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s selling the coveted Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor for $1,099.99. That’s a savings of $300. This beast of a monitor measures a whopping 49-inches, so you better have ample desk space for it. Let’s dive right into the specs and features.

The Odyssey G9 has a curvature of 1000R, which matches the curve of the human eye (according to Samsung). This should provide an immersive experience with minimal eye strain. It has a resolution of 5120×1440, a refresh rate of 240Hz, a response time of one millisecond, and an aspect ratio of 32:9. This display is a thing of absolute beauty. Expect gorgeous visuals. It also comes loaded with full G-Sync and FreeSync, which should eliminate screen tearing when paired with a modern Nvidia or AMD graphics card.

If you’re looking to fully escape reality, you can’t get much better than the Odyssey G9.

