Samsung’s powerful, ultra-portable Galaxy Book is going for a can’t-miss price

If you’re in the market for an affordable laptop, you’re in luck. Best Buy’s selling the Samsung Galaxy Book for $699.99. That’s a savings of $300. This laptop weighs a little over three pounds, making it a capable travel companion. The mystic silver color scheme is eye-catching as well. But let’s make a hard pivot to the most important bit: the guts.

The Samsung Galaxy Book is rocking an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop is powerful enough to handle multitasking, checking e-mail, and so on—anything short of graphics-intensive work, since this ultra-portable laptop lacks a discrete GPU. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080, which is suitable for most tasks. There’s also a numeric keypad on the keyboard, which is pretty nice.

This is a fantastic deal and a solid option for students or business professionals. The specs really make it a can’t-miss value.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Book for $699.99 at Best Buy