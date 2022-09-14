Home / Laptops
Samsung’s powerful, ultra-portable Galaxy Book is going for a can’t-miss price

By Ashley Biancuzzo
If you’re in the market for an affordable laptop, you’re in luck. Best Buy’s selling the Samsung Galaxy Book for $699.99. That’s a savings of $300. This laptop weighs a little over three pounds, making it a capable travel companion. The mystic silver color scheme is eye-catching as well. But let’s make a hard pivot to the most important bit: the guts.

The Samsung Galaxy Book is rocking an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop is powerful enough to handle multitasking, checking e-mail, and so on—anything short of graphics-intensive work, since this ultra-portable laptop lacks a discrete GPU. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080, which is suitable for most tasks. There’s also a numeric keypad on the keyboard, which is pretty nice.

This is a fantastic deal and a solid option for students or business professionals. The specs really make it a can’t-miss value.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Book for $699.99 at Best Buy

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

