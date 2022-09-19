How to insert a text box in Google Docs

Text boxes have various uses within a document, such as making a group of text stand out on a page to grab the attention of your reader or to give your document a professional aesthetic. Google Docs provides a couple of simple ways to get that text box in your document.

Insert a text box using the Drawing tool

To insert a text box in Google Docs using the drawing tool, click the “Insert” option in the menu bar, hover your cursor over the “Drawing” option, and then select “New” from the sub-menu that appears.

The Drawing window will appear. Click the “Text Box” option, which is a square with a “T” in it, in the menu bar.

Your cursor will then turn into a crosshair. Click and drag your cursor to draw the text box and then input the text you wish to enter.

The text box has no border or fill color by default. To give the text box a border, click the “Border Color” option, which is the pen icon, and then select a color from the drop-down menu.

You can do the same thing for the fill color. The “Fill Color” icon is the leaning paint bucket.

Click the “Save and Close” button to save the text box and close the Drawing window.

The text box is now inserted in your document.

Other ways to create a text box

While there is an official method for inserting a text box in Google Docs as detailed above, there are a few unconventional ways of getting a text box in your document.

One way is very similar to the official method, and that’s by using the “Shape” tool. To access the shape tool, go to Insert > Drawing > New, and then click the “Shape” option in the menu bar. Choose the rectangle, click and drag your cursor to draw the shape, and then type the text you wish to enter. Be sure to click “Save and Close” once you’re finished.

Alternatively, you can create a text box by inserting a single-cell table. To do so, click “Insert” in the menu bar, hover your cursor over the “Table” option, and then click the first cell in the sub-menu. This should be a 1×1 cell.

Next, type the text you wish to enter within the cell.

That’s all there is to it. Get creative and you’ll find ways to create a text box perfect for your document.

