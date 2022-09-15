Save $470 on this Lenovo RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop

If you’re looking for some serious graphics power, then you’ve come to the right place. eBay is selling the Lenovo 5 Pro for $1,499.99. That’s a savings of $470. This machine is being sold by an authorized Lenovo dealer and it’s in mint condition. Let’s not waste any time and dive right into the specs and features. This thing is a gem.

The Legion 5 Pro is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The processor has eight cores and a maximum turbo speed of 4.70 GHz. In other words, it should be powerful enough to run most AAA titles on high or ultra graphics. The 16-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1600 and a refresh rate of 165Hz. You can expect buttery smooth visuals as well as a sharp picture. For connectivity options, you’re getting one HDMI, three USB 3.2 Gen 1, three USB 3.2 Gen 2, and one 2.3m headphone/microphone combo jack.

We don’t expect this hot ticket item to last long. You better get your hands on it before it vanishes into the nether.

Get the Lenovo 5 Pro for $1,499.99 at eBay