Nab this HyperX wireless gaming mouse for just $35

If you’ve been looking around for an affordable gaming mouse, then you’re in luck, as we’ve got a super sweet deal for you today. HP is selling the HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse for $34.99. That’s a savings of $65. According to HyperX, this device has up to 50 hours of play time on a single charge. That’s great news for those who participate in long gaming sessions.

The Pulsefire Dart has 2.4Hz of wireless connectivity, an included wireless adapter, and a native DPI of up to 16,000. It’s a relatively fast and sensitive mouse, so we’d recommend working up to the native DPI. It also features a wide array of customization options. You can adjust the DPI (aka the mouse’s responsiveness), manage battery life, create macros, and more.

You really can’t beat the $35 price tag. You better pick it up soon, though, as we don’t expect this deal to last very long.

Get the HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse for $34.99 at HP