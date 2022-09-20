Save $800 on this RTX 3070 Ti-powered Gigabyte gaming laptop

Gamers rejoice! We’ve got a superb deal for you today. Newegg’s selling the Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 for $1,399. That’s a savings of $800 (!!!). If you send in the mail-in rebate, that’s another $100 off. What a gem, right? Let’s not waste any more time and dive straight into the specs and features.

The Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 is packing an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Basically, this rig should be able to chew right through most games on high or ultra graphics. The AMOLED display is gorgeous, too. It measures 15.6-inches and has a resolution of 3840×2160. You can expect vivid, crystal clear visuals.

This is an absolute steal. You better nab it soon, as we don’t expect this deal to last very long.

Get the Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 for $1,399 at Newegg